NSI Retail Advisors LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Apple comprises about 0.1% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $148.75. The stock had a trading volume of 680,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,312,672. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

