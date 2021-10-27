NuCypher Market Capitalization Hits $664.47 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $664.47 million and approximately $361.18 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001640 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00050638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00210942 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00099581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NU is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,317,519,503 coins and its circulating supply is 687,500,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars.

