Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,703 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $32,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $485,878. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.