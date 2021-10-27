Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT Raised to $64.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its price target upped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 83.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NRIX stock traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.96. 52,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,200. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.47. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $35,844.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,889.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,797 shares in the company, valued at $552,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $485,878. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 665,161 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,155,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 481,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

