Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,478,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,829 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Annaly Capital Management worth $110,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after buying an additional 1,560,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456,087 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

