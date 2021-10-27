Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,249 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Cummins worth $107,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in Cummins by 18.7% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 6.2% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 13.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $238.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.27.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

