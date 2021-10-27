Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $103.53 Million Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,826,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,536 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $103,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.