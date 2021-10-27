Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $129.50 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Republic Services worth $129,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 51.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.74.

NYSE:RSG opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.