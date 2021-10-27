Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 15,785 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,785 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $120,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 19,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 251.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH opened at $283.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.88 and a 200 day moving average of $279.48. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $192.79 and a 52-week high of $309.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

