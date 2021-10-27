Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 29,839 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,839 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $114,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

NYSE:O opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

