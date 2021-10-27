Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208,043 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $123,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $4,653,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 346.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after buying an additional 1,289,085 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

