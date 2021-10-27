Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.92

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.92 and traded as high as $15.03. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 62,107 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.