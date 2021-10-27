Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.92

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.92 and traded as high as $15.03. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 62,107 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP)
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.