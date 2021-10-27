Nyerium Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 27th. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $19,799.92 and $1.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,862.94 or 1.00329982 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Buying and Selling Nyerium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

