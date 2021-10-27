O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.770-$1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.200-$2.400 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.
Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.