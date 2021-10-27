O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.770-$1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.200-$2.400 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

