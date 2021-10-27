Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Truist Securities

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist raised their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.91.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $58,904,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,034,000 after buying an additional 983,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after buying an additional 695,287 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $44,863,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4,466.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 432,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,505,000 after buying an additional 423,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

