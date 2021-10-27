OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) Shares Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,919 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in OCA Acquisition were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the second quarter worth $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the second quarter worth $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the second quarter worth $281,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCAX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. 8,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,074. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

