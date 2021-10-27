Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 27,114 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares during the quarter. Juniper Networks comprises about 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 49,410 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.36. 15,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,687,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $156,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

