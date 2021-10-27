Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000. Upstart makes up approximately 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Upstart in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 360.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total value of $60,563,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,311,464 shares of company stock worth $525,397,632 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

UPST traded down $7.86 on Wednesday, reaching $319.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,516. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.19. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.