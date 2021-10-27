Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $2.24 Million Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,635 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 43.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 30,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,450,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,013 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 43,567 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HL. Roth Capital began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 27,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,654,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.