Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $3.44 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 357.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,719 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up about 0.5% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,151,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,606,533,000 after purchasing an additional 211,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,876,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,866,000 after purchasing an additional 178,637 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,605,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,933,000 after purchasing an additional 338,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Citigroup reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.53.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.65. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

