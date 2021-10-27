Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 261.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 40.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 149,178 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $598,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.90. 64 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,254. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

