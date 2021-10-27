Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $2 Million Investment in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,380,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 464.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,467,000 after buying an additional 906,030 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 35.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,193,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,982,000 after buying an additional 579,320 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $28,377,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 168.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,251,000 after buying an additional 377,984 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBA traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $67.55. 8,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,490. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.61 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $396.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 59.52%.

In other news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,154. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. William Blair downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.43.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

