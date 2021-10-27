Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Raises Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 879.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned 0.11% of Proto Labs worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,486,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,872,000 after acquiring an additional 55,835 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares during the period.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of PRLB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.04. The company had a trading volume of 670 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,374. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.