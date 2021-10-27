Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 3,316 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $130.30. 1,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,585. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

