Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $479.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to post $479.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $481.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $478.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $439.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,109,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 884,814 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,508,000. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,300,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after acquiring an additional 487,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 1,334.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 524,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 487,731 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OII traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. 35,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

