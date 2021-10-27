Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $479.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to post $479.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $481.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $478.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $439.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oceaneering International.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%.
OII traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. 35,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $18.20.
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
