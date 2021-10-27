Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $466.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of OII traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.44. 737,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 3.54. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oceaneering International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884,814 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.36% of Oceaneering International worth $21,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

