Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.33.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta stock opened at $255.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 1 year low of $199.08 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total transaction of $841,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,337. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Okta by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.