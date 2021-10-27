Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $27.56 on Monday. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

