Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Old National Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

ONB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

ONB traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. 56,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,386. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

