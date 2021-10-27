Oleg Shchegolev Sells 5,904 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 5,904 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $144,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 3,500 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $84,490.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,641 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $191,398.15.

On Thursday, October 14th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 600 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $14,424.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,900 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $505,153.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 20,700 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $504,873.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $232,128.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $32.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEMrush presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.36.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

