Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Sells $405,300.00 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Deanne Rhynard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $405,300.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $503,850.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.35. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in OLO by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of OLO by 3,381.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter worth $1,158,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OLO by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter worth $703,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

