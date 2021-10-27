One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded up $119.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,905.41. The company had a trading volume of 155,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2,554.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,508.48 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,070.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.