One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 866 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 28.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,174,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Copart by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Copart by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,242,000 after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,576,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 846,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,626,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRT traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,425. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.36. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $154.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

