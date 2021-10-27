One Wealth Advisors LLC Has $586,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $619,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after acquiring an additional 927,835 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,972. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.88 and its 200-day moving average is $157.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.