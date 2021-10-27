One Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8,069.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after acquiring an additional 929,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after buying an additional 814,445 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,979,000 after purchasing an additional 731,607 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.83. 10,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,550. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.33 and its 200-day moving average is $108.40. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.50 and a 52-week high of $110.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.