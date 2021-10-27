One Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF comprises about 0.9% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,996,000 after acquiring an additional 863,251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 340,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after buying an additional 70,250 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 200,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 51,969 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 184,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 61,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,387,000.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $38.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

