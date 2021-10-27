Open Platform Tops One Day Trading Volume of $218,909.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Open Platform has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $218,909.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00050056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.00209687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00099084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

