Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $19.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.56. Oppenheimer has a “Overweight” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $19.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.62 EPS.

Get Biogen alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.49.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $271.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.93. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.