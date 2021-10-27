Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $8.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

HON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.50.

Shares of HON opened at $218.32 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $159.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.57 and its 200-day moving average is $224.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 58,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4,701.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 148,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 145,571 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $40,117,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

