O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.91 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive updated its FY 2021 guidance to $29.250-$29.450 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $29.25-29.45 EPS.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $7.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $650.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $603.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.63. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $669.09.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,474,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,586 shares of company stock valued at $48,393,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $600.46.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

