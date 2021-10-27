ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, raised ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $14.83. 113,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,847. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $93,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $313,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628. Company insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.