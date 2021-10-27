Orient Walt Price Hits $0.0437 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Orient Walt has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and $196,796.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00069073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00069918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00094849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,979.88 or 1.00168047 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.68 or 0.06726599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.