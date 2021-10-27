Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Brokerages expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) to announce sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.05 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $7.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSK. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.21.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.37. 34,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,068. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,809,000 after purchasing an additional 234,218 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,065,000 after purchasing an additional 306,413 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,729,000 after purchasing an additional 231,181 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,977,000 after purchasing an additional 130,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

