Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,150,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,562,000 after buying an additional 860,358 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after buying an additional 2,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,136,000 after buying an additional 138,081 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,323,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,545,000 after buying an additional 823,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 22.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,162,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after buying an additional 212,074 shares in the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of OR stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 210.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.0437 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.95%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

