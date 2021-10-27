Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.41

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 38663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ouster during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ouster by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

