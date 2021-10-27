Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265,550 shares during the period. Outfront Media makes up 4.1% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $22,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,279,000 after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 392.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 108,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OUT stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.92.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

