Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.
OC traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.90. The company had a trading volume of 38,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.37.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.
Several analysts recently commented on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
Recommended Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.