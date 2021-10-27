Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OC traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.90. The company had a trading volume of 38,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Owens Corning stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 243,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Owens Corning worth $39,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.44.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

