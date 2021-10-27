Owens & Minor (OMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Owens & Minor to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.000-$3.500 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $3.750-$4.250 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Owens & Minor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $442,360.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,296.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885 over the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Owens & Minor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Owens & Minor worth $16,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

