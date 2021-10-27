Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 260.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 161,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 105.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 19,916 shares of company stock worth $81,485 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

