Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Issues Earnings Results

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 260.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,474. The firm has a market cap of $210.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 19,916 shares of company stock valued at $81,485. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

